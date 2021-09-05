TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0% This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $61.44 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.90 or 0.00803798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046843 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,394,940,250 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

