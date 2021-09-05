Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,581 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $36,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $439,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,937,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,044,000 after acquiring an additional 116,640 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.45 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.