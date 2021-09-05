Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 3,167 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 30.1% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,356,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.13. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.