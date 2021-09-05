TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.92 or 0.00837386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047278 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.