TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.11% of TTEC worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 891.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 328,581 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,008 shares of company stock worth $12,003,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

TTEC stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

