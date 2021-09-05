TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $87.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001330 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.