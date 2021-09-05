Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,573. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.