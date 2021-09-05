Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,573. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.