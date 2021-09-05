U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, U Network has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UUU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

