U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.