U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of U.S. Concrete worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 40.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the second quarter valued at $56,364,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $117,283 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

