Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $13.83 million and $35,664.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.58 or 0.07841444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.83 or 0.00436231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $712.29 or 0.01419927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00139425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00648606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.94 or 0.00611877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.00382128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.