Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $63,589.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $63,589.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,571.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.42 or 0.07572878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00435335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $743.53 or 0.01441761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00139311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.75 or 0.00618070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.00602151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.00373330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

