UBU Finance (UBU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,033.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, UBU Finance has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. UBU Finance has a market capitalization of $223,419.80 and $24,033.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.32 or 0.00806445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047370 BTC.

About UBU Finance

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,165,443 coins and its circulating supply is 9,167,833 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

