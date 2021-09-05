UCA Coin (UCA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,831.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $11,831.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,321,295,772 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,567,148 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

