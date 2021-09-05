Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

ULTA opened at $382.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.92. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.