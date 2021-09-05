Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $275.44 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $275.44 million and $3.70 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,644.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $744.02 or 0.01440655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.81 or 0.00609565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.00377420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004696 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00035356 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

