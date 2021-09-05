Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Tops $4.28 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $872,017.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00066485 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.