Umbrella Network (UMB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $542,438.00

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $542,438.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.