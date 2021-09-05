Unido EP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $589,736.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $589,736.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00161635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00226600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.66 or 0.07851606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.21 or 0.99657211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00987069 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.