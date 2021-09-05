Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $67.62 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $67.62 million and approximately $23.93 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $14.51 or 0.00028023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00092276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00342540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00046631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015234 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

