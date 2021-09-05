Unify (UNIFY) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 80.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Unify has a market cap of $18,449.10 and $116.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 79.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unify Coin Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

