Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.91. 4,355,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,099. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.