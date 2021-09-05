Unistake (UNISTAKE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $55,385.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $55,385.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00161635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00226600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.66 or 0.07851606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.21 or 0.99657211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00987069 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,135,227 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

