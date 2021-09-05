Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $29.39

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Uniswap has a market cap of $17.97 billion and $474.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for $29.39 or 0.00056799 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

