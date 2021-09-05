UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 23.4% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 180,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,157,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.86. 1,604,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

