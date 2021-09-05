UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 926,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $370,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 457,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $183,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $422.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

