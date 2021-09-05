Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $65.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.53 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $65.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $272.87 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $277.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $799.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 270.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 128.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

