Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

NYSE UNM opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Unum Group by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.