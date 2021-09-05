UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $70,822.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00153213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00223481 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.37 or 0.07597434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,770.76 or 1.00073228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.22 or 0.00970803 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

