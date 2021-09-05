US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Zuora worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $205,892.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,682 shares of company stock worth $3,333,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $18.40 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

