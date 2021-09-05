US Bancorp DE Buys 4,377 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $205,000. CWM LLC increased its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.