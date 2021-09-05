US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $147.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

