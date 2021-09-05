US Bancorp DE Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 61,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2,878.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

