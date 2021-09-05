US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 655.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

