US Bancorp DE Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $382.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.58 and a 200-day moving average of $335.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

