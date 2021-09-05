US Bancorp DE Has $3.38 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

