US Bancorp DE Has $3.40 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zscaler by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS opened at $287.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.60 and its 200-day moving average is $206.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $288.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,971 shares of company stock worth $34,666,262. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.52.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

