US Bancorp DE Has $3.77 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,153,000.

ARKK stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

