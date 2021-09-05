US Bancorp DE Has $3.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.04 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.