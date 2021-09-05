US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of CMC Materials worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CMC Materials by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

