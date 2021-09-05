US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $118.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

