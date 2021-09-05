USDK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $129.91 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.63 million and $129.91 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00154915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00230250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.09 or 0.07745952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,366.05 or 0.99567004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.20 or 0.00971518 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

