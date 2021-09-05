USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005696 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007738 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.