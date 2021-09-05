UTU Protocol Market Cap Tops $3.44 Million (UTU)

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. UTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $60,340.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UTU Protocol has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00121632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.35 or 0.00803747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00047027 BTC.

UTU Protocol Coin Profile

UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

Buying and Selling UTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

