V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00064037 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015486 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00124656 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00813415 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00047091 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
