Validity Price Tops $7.15 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $7.15 or 0.00013870 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $31.40 million and $2.61 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Validity has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.37 or 0.00706544 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,390,446 coins and its circulating supply is 4,389,349 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

