Validity (VAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.99 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $6.93 or 0.00013799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $30.40 million and $2.99 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.16 or 0.00776637 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,390,058 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,961 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

