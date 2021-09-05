Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $2.41. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

NYSE:VMI traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.79. The stock had a trading volume of 53,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,176. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,442,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $67,107,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

