VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,933 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 50,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 75,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 322,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

