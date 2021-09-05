VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $76.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

